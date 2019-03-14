Water safety, pool fun and prizes at MLT April Pools Day, April 6

April Pools Day is a free water safety and drowning prevention event scheduled for Saturday, April 6, from 5-6 p.m., at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool.

Swedish/Edmonds Hospital will team up with the city’s Recreation and Parks Department to provide information with fun interactive stations on boating, water safety and life jacket use to promote water safety and swimming as healthy lifestyle activities.

Participants who complete all the water safety stations will receive a free recreation swim pass for the 6:15 p.m.-7:45 p.m. swim at the Mountlake Terrace Pavilion pool. There will be a raffle for a set of swim lessons, a life jacket and other prizes. Participants must complete all the stations and be present at the 6 p.m. drawing to win the raffle prizes.

Additionally, evaluations for swimming lesson placement will be available. As part of a Verdant Health Commission grant, any non-swimmer in the Edmonds School District grades K-12 is eligible to receive a set of vouchers for free swimming lessons.

The Mountlake Terrace pool is located at 5303 228th St. S.W.

For more information about this event, visit www.mltrec.com or contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.