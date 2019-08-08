Water main leak means closure of 228th Street SW in Brier week of Aug. 12

According to the City of Mountlake Terrace, 228th Street Southwest within the city limits of Brier will be fully closed from 34th to 35th Avenues West during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the week of Aug. 12.

The Alderwood Water District said the work is necessary to repair a water main leak. Depending on initial findings during construction, the closure may extend through the following week to Aug. 23.

Alternate routes such as 212th or 244th Streets Southwest are highly encouraged. Within the immediately vicinity of the closure, traffic will be detoured via 35th Avenue West, to 230th Street Southwest and 34th Avenue West.

For further information, contact Alderwood Water District Construction Manager Catherine Forrest at 425-741-7982 or [email protected].