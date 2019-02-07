Waste Management says it has resumed trash pickup in MLT

Updated at 5:30 p.m. with additional details.

Waste Management, which provides garbage and recycling collection for Mountlake Terrace residents, said on its website it has resumed trash pickup after being sidelined by snow and ice on the roads earlier this week.

According to a message on the company’s website, Waste Management resumed service in Mountlake Terrace Wednesday, serving customers on their regular pick-up days.

However, at least some customers due for pickup on Wednesday said they received a phone message indicating that their garbage would not be picked up, but would instead have a double pick-up of trash next week.

There is no extra charge for this double pick up.

Recycling is a different story, though. For example, if your recycling was scheduled to be collected this week, and is on an every-other-week basis, the next pickup will be in two weeks.

