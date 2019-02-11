Waste Management: No trash or recycling collection Monday, Feb. 11

Waste Management, which provides garbage and recycling collection for Mountlake Terrace residents and businesses, said on its website that due to snow and ice condition, there will be no trash or recycling pickup Monday, Feb. 11.

Monday customers already missed service a week ago — Feb. 4 — due to snow. The company said it will pick up triple loads on the next scheduled pickup day — assuming no more weather events, that would be Monday, Feb. 18 — at no extra charge. We will post updates here as the week goes on about service on other days.

Recycling is a different story. For example, if your recycling was scheduled to be collected this week, and is on an every-other-week basis, the next pickup will be in two weeks.

To learn more, viisit Waste Management NW or call 800-592-9995.