Waste Management cancels Feb 13 pickups in MLT; drop-off site available

Waste Management says that conditions will not be safe to collect trash and recycling in Mountlake Terrace on Wednesday, Feb. 13, the City of Mountlake Terrace says.

Per the terms of the city’s contract with Waste Management, if collections are impacted for two consecutive weeks, Waste Management will place two dumpsters in the city so residents may deposit their trash.

The dumpsters will be located at the Civic Campus, 23204 58th Ave. W., adjacent to the ballot drop box in the old City Hall parking lot. The dumpsters will be in place by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

For recyclable items, residents are encouraged to use the recycling area at the Southwest Transfer Station. The recycling center is located across the street (west side) from the Transfer Station at 22311 61st Ave. W. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Here is a list of acceptable recyclable items and please separate items before visiting the center.

Since not everyone is able to drop off their waste at alternate locations, the city encourages those who are able to check in with neighboring seniors or others who do not have transportation to assist them.

For more information or questions, contact Waste Management Customer Service at 1-800-592-9995.