Washington WIC offers support to pregnant women, new moms and young children during pandemic

During this challenging time, Washington WIC — the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — is here to help. WIC gives families access to nutritious foods, nutrition education and breastfeeding support, health assessments and referrals. WIC is for pregnant women, new and breastfeeding moms, infants, and children under 5. These services help diverse communities address their health needs during and after pregnancy and in early childhood.

“WIC has been identified as an essential service. We are committed to supporting families,” said Paul Throne, Washington WIC Director. “WIC agencies across the state are providing services by phone or online to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. We want to protect both WIC participants and clinic staff.”

Given recent employment changes and layoffs, people may be seeking WIC services for the first time or returning to services. WIC has the capacity to serve additional people.

People seeking WIC services do not need to visit a WIC clinic. WIC services are available by phone or video chat even when physical buildings are closed. To find WIC services in your area:

Call the Help Me Grow WA Hotline at 1-800-322-2588

Text “WIC” to 96859

Visit ParentHelp123’s ResourceFinder

Washington WIC has recently added many nutritious food options to help ensure WIC participants can find foods when shopping. WIC clinics can answer questions about these foods. Download the WIC Shopper app for more information.

In this uncertain time, information changes rapidly. WIC staff are the best source of information and can answer questions about WIC.