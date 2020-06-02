Washington State wins second grant to support economic recovery from COVID-19

Washington workers negatively affected by COVID-19 will gain employment and training for in-demand occupations that pay a living wage through a new $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The state’s Employment Security Department said it partnered with the Washington Workforce Association, the state Workforce Board and other key stakeholders to win two National Dislocated Worker Grants. In total, the Department of Labor has awarded $24 million in recovery grants to Washington — the largest amount of any state to date.

This award aims to help the state pivot toward economic recovery by employing people immediately when possible, while providing others with training for the jobs of the future. The emphasis for distribution of these funds will be on equity for vulnerable populations and maximizing workforce program efforts that help people get living wage jobs.

“We are doing all we can to help Washingtonians impacted financially by COVID and this is another great resource to help us do that,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “These collaborative efforts to bring funds, innovation and support to workforce development initiatives across Washington help ensure this continues to be a place where all families and communities have the opportunity to thrive.”

People who have lost their job through no fault of their own are eligible to get benefits under the grant rules. If interested, they should contact their local WorkSource center via phone or email. All WorkSource offices currently are closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.