Washington State Patrol to participate in National Secure Your Load Day campaign June 7

The Washington State Patrol will participate in the National Secure Your Load Day on June 7, conducting traffic stops and inspections on vehicles to ensure that all cargo is safely secured.

Driving with an unsecured load is both against the law and extremely dangerous, the state patrol said. Here are some good tips when securing your load.

– Tie it down with rope, netting or straps.

– Consider covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting.

– Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer.

– Check to make sure the load is secured at the back, sides and top.

– Ask yourself, “Would I feel safe if I were driving behind my vehicle?”

In 2019, the Washington State Patrol investigated 154 collisions caused by unsecured vehicle loads and contacted 7,386 motorists for failing to secure their vehicles’ load. Nationally in 2019, there were 739 deaths, 17,367 injuries and 89,915 property damage crashes caused by unsecured loads and road debris.

Motorists who see debris in the roadway should not stop to remove it. Instead, call 911 and advise the location of debris.