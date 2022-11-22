Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 19 results in speeding, DUI infractions

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime.

The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 19 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included DUI with a preliminary breath test result of .086, a felony drug arrest with 33 fentanyl pills, felony eluding and a minor in possession of a firearm.

Saturday’s efforts focused in and around the area of Interstate 5 from milepost 181 to 188 between Lynnwood and Everett, which WSP data shows has historically seen high volumes of serious injury and fatality collisions. The HiVE patrol was in conjunction with efforts across the state.

Future HiVE patrols are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, Saturday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 31.

The results from the Nov. 19 HiVE are as follows: