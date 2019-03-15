Washington State Patrol offering bump stock buy-back program

The Washington State Patrol will hold a Bump Stock Buy-Back Program on March 17-18 and March 24-25. Washington state residents will have an opportunity to turn in their bump stocks before the federal law banning the devices takes effect on March 26.

Bump stocks replace the standard stock and grip of a semi-automatic firearm and allow the recoil of discharge to be used to fire the gun in very rapid succession. This simulates fully automatic fire and can be inaccurate and extremely dangerous, the State Patrol said. Effective March 26, the U.S. Department of Justice is amending the regulations of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to clarify that bump stock type devices are machine guns as defined by the National Firearms Act of 1934 and the Gun Control Act of 1968.

Machine guns are illegal in Washington and Senate Bill 5954, signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, allows Washington residents the opportunity to turn in up to five bump stock type devices and receive $150 per device. The bill appropriated $150,000 for the program.

Individuals can visit any of the Washington State Patrol offices listed below on March 17-18 and March 24-25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to exchange their bump stocks for a voucher. Once their voucher is processed, the WSP will mail individuals a check for $150 for each bump stock they turn in.

No checks will be issued the day an individual turns in their bump stock. There is a limit of five bump stocks per individual, and all vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once the $150,000 appropriated in Senate Bill 5954 has been distributed, no more funds will be available.

Dates and Times

March 17-18

10 a.m.-4 p.m.



District 1 – Tacoma – 2502 112th St. E.

District 2 – Bellevue – 2803 156th Ave. S.E.

District 3 – Kennewick – 143302 E. Law Ln.

District 4 – Spokane – 6403 W. Rowand Rd.

District 5 – Vancouver – 11018 N.E. 51st Circle

District 6 – Wenatchee – 2822 Euclid Ave.

District 7 – Marysville – 2700 116th St. N.E.

District 8 – Hoquiam – 3111 Pacific Ave.

March 24-25

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

District 1 – Tacoma – 2502 112th St. E.

District 2 – South Seattle – 15666 International Blvd (detachment office)

District 3 – Yakima – 2715 Rudkin Rd.

District 4 – Spokane – 6403 W. Rowand Rd.

District 5 – Vancouver – 11018 N.E. 51st Circle

District 6 – Ellensburg – 291 S. Thorp Hwy.

District 7 – Marysville – 2700 116th St. N.E.

District 8 – Bremerton – 4811 Werner Rd.

Criteria

Individuals must be a Washington resident (an official Washington driver’s license and/or identification card is required)

Individuals must have a valid mailing address

There is a limit of five bump stocks per person

More information can be found at: www.wsp.wa.gov/buyback