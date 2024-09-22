Washington State Parks needs you to help stop the spread of invasive pests

Washington State Parks needs the help of its visitors to stop the spread of invasive pests that can cause significant damage to the state’s forests.

State parks have a wide variety of natural native and planted non-native trees and forests, which puts them at risk for almost every worrisome invasive pest. Parks are of particular concern because they welcome visitors from all over the state and country who often bring their own camping supplies for their stay. This includes the main culprit for invasive pest transfer: firewood.

But the battle to prevent the spread of these pests isn’t hopeless. The best way to help prevent invasive pests from decimating parks and forests is to buy firewood where you plan to burn it – that means don’t move firewood from location to location.

Invasive pests are looking for a free ride, and it’s our job not to give it to them. When you move firewood, you’re also moving the creepy crawlies hiding in the wood and under the bark. Buy firewood for campfires in the area you plan to stay.

Another way to prevent the spread is to check camping gear and belongings for insects before packing up and taking them home.