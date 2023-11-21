Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office: Don’t neglect fire safety this holiday season

Thanksgiving makes the kitchen a gathering place for the family and the focal point of any home during the holiday season. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to provide kitchen safety tips when it comes to enjoying this holiday.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment with Christmas Day and Christmas Eve following close behind. Between 2018 to 2022, fire agencies in Washington State reported more than 10,268 cooking-related fires resulting in 16 fire fatalities and over $48 million in dollar loss.

Practicing these cooking safety guidelines will keep you and your family safe in the kitchen:

• Stand by your pan. Unattended cooking is by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths.

• Keep children at least 3 feet away from the stove and never hold a child while cooking.

• Be sure electric cords are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of children or pets.

• Keep clothing sleeves and loose-fitting clothing away from burners.

• Keep the floor clear so you or others don’t trip over toys, purses, or bags.

• Keep knives out of the reach of children.

• Make sure children stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy, or coffee could cause serious burns.

• Make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Remember to test them by pushing the test button.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.