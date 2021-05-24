Washington State Ferries hosting virtual meetings May 25 and 26 ahead of peak season

Ferry riders, commuters and terminal neighbors are invited to attend one of two upcoming Washington State Ferries virtual public meetings to hear updates and ask questions about the ferry system.

The meetings will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, and 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 26.

WSF staff will give a brief presentation on service updates, proposed tariff changes and the agency’s continued response to COVID-19. Participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments during the meeting. Both meetings will cover the same material and are designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule.

Members of the public can participate in the meeting from a laptop, desktop or mobile device, but advanced registration is required to participate.

Registration for the virtual meetings:

Register online for the 11 a.m. meeting on Tuesday, May 25, at: bit.ly/WSFSpringMeeting1

Register online for the 6 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, May 26, at: bit.ly/WSFSpringMeeting2

Participants must provide a name and valid email address and have access to a computer or mobile device with an internet connection.

Once registered, participants will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to join the meeting.

The day after the meeting, a recording will be available online on the WSF webpage for anyone unable to participate.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/.

These public meetings are held in coordination with the Ferry Advisory Committees. WSF will also hold a special meeting for members of all 13 FACs at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, to discuss their role in advising WSF on customer service and schedules. Members of the public are invited to attend and can register by going to: bit.ly/SpringFACMeeting2021.