Washington State Ferries hosting virtual community meetings June 17, 18

Washington State Ferries is hosting two virtual community meetings this month — at noon Monday, June 17 and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. Both meetings will cover the same material.
During the meeting, ferries leadership will update the public on the latest information from the organization. The majority of the meeting time will be devoted to answering questions from participants.
