Washington State Ferries hosting virtual community meetings Jan. 5, 11

Washington State Ferries will host two virtual community meetings this week and next.

According to a ferry system announcement, the meeting will include a brief staff presentation on service and ongoing efforts to mitigate challenges, as well as progress on key projects. Meeting participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments. People can join the meeting from a laptop, desktop computer or mobile device, but advanced registration is required to participate:

Participants must provide a name and valid email address and have access to a computer or mobile device with an internet connection. Once registered, participants will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to log in to the webinar.

The day after each meeting, a video recording will be available online on this webpage.

Both meetings will cover the same material and are designed to give people the option to join the meeting that best fits their schedule.