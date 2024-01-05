Washington State Ferries hosting virtual community meetings Jan. 17 and 18

Washington State Ferries is hosting two virtual community meetings in January to provide updates on the ferry system — at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, and 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

Staff will be available to answer your questions following a brief presentation. Both meetings will cover the same material. Advanced registration is required. The day after each meeting, a video recording will be available online on the ferries’ community participation webpage.

If you would like to send in questions ahead of the meetings, email wsfcomms@wsdot.wa.gov.