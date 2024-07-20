Washington State Ferries announces partnership for new hybrid-electric vessels

Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced Friday it has a new partner coming aboard for its journey to zero emissions by 2050. The ferry system is contracting with marine technology electrification experts ABB to support the design and construction of five new hybrid-electric, 160-auto-capacity ferries.

ABB will select and integrate the technology that will power the new vessels, from the engine and batteries to the propellers, the ferry system said in a news release. They will design a complete propulsion system, oversee the timely delivery of equipment, and offer expertise in equipment installation and commissioning.

In late May, WSF invited shipyards across the country to bid on construction for the five new ferries. The contract award to one or potentially two shipbuilders is expected in early 2025, with delivery of the first two vessels expected in 2028.

“Big picture, this contract with ABB is about rebuilding our fleet and restoring reliable service to our customers,” said Matt von Ruden, WSF system electrification program administrator. “ABB’s specialized knowledge and expertise helps reduce risk and ensure performance in the design, construction and delivery of our new hybrid-electric ferries.”

ABB will also play a critical role in training WSF’s crews on the operation and maintenance of these new systems.

“This partnership highlights our shared vision for sustainability and our dedication to pioneering advanced technologies that drive the industry forward,” said Drew Orvieto, VP of Sales, Americas at ABB Marine & Ports. “We look forward to supporting WSF in their mission to provide cleaner, more efficient ferry services for the communities they serve.”

WSF is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and the biggest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions among Washington state agencies, burning 19 million gallons of diesel fuel to transport tens of millions of passengers every year. Electrifying the ferry system will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare Washington for a changing climate, the ferry system said. The electrification program will:

• Retrofit six current diesel ferries to hybrid electric.

• Build 16 new hybrid vessels.

• Retire 13 diesel ferries.

• Add charging power to 16 terminals.

While WSF is one of the first and largest ferry systems in the U.S. to electrify ferries, ferry operators throughout northern Europe have converted more than 70 ferries to hybrid-electric power since 2015, the ferry system said.