Washington State Ferries announces new fares beginning Oct. 1

Beginning Oct. 1, Washington State Ferries will adjust several fare rates due to policy changes and the end of the peak season.

The last day of the summer peak season surcharge for single vehicle fares is Sunday, Sept. 30. Single vehicle fares will then return to their non-peak rates. Passenger fares and multi-ride products are not affected by the peak season changes.

In addition, general fare increases will take effect on Monday, Oct. 1. Small and standard-sized vehicles (under 22 feet) will see a 2.5 percent fare increase, and there will be a 2.1 percent fare increase for passengers.

School-sponsored group fares will also increase from $2 for the whole group’s round-trip travel to $10, in addition to the fare of the vehicle.