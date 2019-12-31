Washington State car seat laws change effective Jan. 1

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the Washington State car seat laws will be changing, with the goal of ensuring that you are using the correct seat for your child’s age and size.

Keeping your child in a proper seat helps to greatly reduce the chances of death or serious injury in a crash. The revised car seat law will require the following:

Children up to age 2 must be properly secured in a rear-facing car seat.

Children ages 2-4 must be properly secured in a car seat with a harness (rear or forward facing).

Children 4 and older and less than 4′ 9″ tall must be secured in a booster seat with seat belt (or continue in harness seat).

Children over height 4′ 9″ must be secured by a properly fitted seat belt (typically starting at 8-12 years old).

Children up to age 13 must ride in the back seat when practical to do so.

Child restraint system must comply with U.S. DOT standards and be used according to vehicle and child restraint manufacturer.

For more information visit www.wacarseats.com.