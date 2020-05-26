Washington State Alliance for Gun Responsibility virtual fundraising luncheon June 1

The Washington State Alliance for Gun Responsibility is hosting “A Tale of Two Washingtons” — the group’s 8th annual fundraising luncheon and its first live virtual gathering — on Monday, June 1.

Among the speakers are Manny and Patrice Oliver, whose son Joaquin died in the February 2018 Parkland, Fla. mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

After his son’s death, Manny Oliver turned his grief into action, launching a one-man show on preventing gun violence — “GUAC: My Son, My Hero.”

“We share Joaquin’s life. It’s a roller coaster of emotions,” Oliver said. “You will see people laughing, dancing and singing, which is exactly what our son did during his amazing 17 beautiful years.”

The luncheon will also include Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Alliance for Gun Responsibility President Renee Hopkins Hopkins says the event is billed as a candid discussion and Q&A about “the intersection of COVID and gun violence as well as the progress we’ve made on gun violence in Washington state compared to inaction at the federal level.

You can register for the free virtual Zoom luncheon here.