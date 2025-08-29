Washington moves to restrict cancer-causing chemicals in cosmetics

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

This week, Washington became the first state in the nation to adopt broad restrictions on more than two dozen chemicals used in cosmetic products that can release formaldehyde.

Formaldehyde and formaldehyde releasers are commonly used to extend the shelf life of a product — but formaldehyde is also a known carcinogen, the Washington State Department of Ecology said in a news release announcing the restrictions. People – especially women and people who use or work with cosmetics – can be exposed to these cancer-causing chemicals through repeated use of products like shampoos, eyelash glue, nail polishes and hair treatments.

Under a new rule adopted by Ecology this week, restrictions on formaldehyde releasers take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. In-state retailers will have through Dec. 31, 2027, to sell existing stock of products that contain these chemicals.

“There are cosmetics products on the market that do the same job without releasing these cancer-causing chemicals,” said Shari Franjevic, who leads Ecology’s work to implement Washington’s Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act. “Switching to safer chemicals will help to protect all Washington residents — particularly cosmetologists, stylists and people who work with these products every day.”

The law gives Ecology the authority to identify and restrict formaldehyde-releasing chemicals through rulemaking. This adopted rule restricts a list of 25 formaldehyde-releasing chemicals and clarifies the definition of “intentionally added,” restricting all other formaldehyde-releasing chemicals.

To provide more information on the law and new restrictions, Ecology will host a compliance webinar for retailers and distributors at 9 a.m. Oct. 1, 2025. Experts will discuss restrictions and sell-through periods, provide technical support, share resources, and answer questions.

“We’re committed to supporting a smooth transition for all members of the cosmetics supply chain,” Franjevic said, “We’ll be working with distributors and retailers, as well as cosmetics professionals and manufacturers, to help them understand the law and rule and meet the new requirements.”

Washington’s Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act reduces human and environmental exposure to toxic chemicals by restricting certain chemicals and supporting manufacturers in reformulating with safer ingredients and certifying products, and cosmetologists in switching to safer products. For more information, visit ecology.wa.gov/TFCA.