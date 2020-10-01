Washington Lottery asking players to check tickets as $3.6 million in prizes remain unclaimed

Washington’s Lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets to see if they are the winners of any of the $3.6 million in unclaimed prizes, according to Lottery officials.

There are currently 44 unclaimed prizes valued at $10,000 or more that Lottery officials want to hand out to winners before the tickets expire. Five separate Match 4 prizes worth $10,000 each will expire in October, including one purchased in Lynnwood. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

The following Match 4 tickets are set to expire in October:

The first ticket was purchased at Beach Way Grocery & Gas in Longview (located at 3115 Ocean Beach Hwy) and expires Oct. 2.

The second ticket was purchased at Safeway in Redmond (located at 17246 Redmond Way), and expires Oct. 5.

The third ticket was purchased at Fred Meyer in Lynnwood (located at 4615 196th St. SW), and expires Oct. 13.

The fourth ticket was purchased at Gateway Gas & Deli in Snoqualmie (located at 8030 Douglas Ave. SE), and expires Oct. 18.

The fifth ticket was purchased at Fred Meyer in Vancouver (located at 16600 SE McGillivray Blvd.), and expires Oct. 30.

The full list of unclaimed prizes for Washington’s Lottery can be found here.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account.

Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education in Washington state. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs. More information on the program can be found here.

While winning tickets worth $601 or more are typically claimed at a Lottery regional office, Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 to mail in their tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim. This change is in response to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, to enable social distancing, and support Washington’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive. More information can be found here.