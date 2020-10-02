Washington Kids in Transition to hold food drive Oct. 3

Washington Kids in Transition will hold an impromptu food drive Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lynnwood.

Washington Kids in Transition provides basic needs for homeless children in the Edmonds School District. The organization has been working to connect families with the access to local food banks.

The food collected from the drive will be distributed to families that contact their social workers because there is nothing for their family to eat.

The food drive will be held at the organization’s headquarters, located at 19721 Scriber Lake Rd. in Lynnwood behind Joanne’s Fabrics — in the last building before the apartment complex.

A collection barrel will be right outside the front door. Preferred donation items include:

Feminine hygiene supplies

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Deodorant

Canned meat

Dry beans and rice

Pasta sauce, pasta sauce, pasta sauce

Peanut butter

Jelly

Pancake mix

Bread

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Cooking oil, sugar, butter

Cheese

Dish soap, laundry soap, bath soap

Graph paper, pencil sharpeners

For more information, contact Kim@washingtonkidsintransition.org.