Washington Kids in Transition says thanks for tolietry drive donations

Washington Kids in Transition offered thanks to community members for their generous donations to the recent toiletries drive hosted by the Meadowdale High School Key Club.
“So many of you expressed your support for children and their families experiencing transitional housing. Your donations are greatly appreciated,” the organization said.
