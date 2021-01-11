Washington Kids in Transition receives grant to support students in need

Washington Kids in Transition has received a $129,000 Student Learning Supports Grant from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), one of 40 community-based organizations selected.

The grant will provide continued support for students and families who qualify for McKinney Vento services (for students experiencing homelessness), foster care and the Edmonds School District’s federal free or reduced meal program. The funds will help with access to meals, stable technology, educational support materials, and access to other services at the district’s Edmonds Hub.

As social distancing permits, Washington Kids in Transition said it will work with the school district to create a mentoring program that can build skills through hands-on experiences and complement learning for students. The team will also work to create opportunities for older students to learn skills like budgeting, grocery shopping, resume building/writing, job searching, and other basic life skills.

Washington Kids in Transition’s first purchase with the grant dollars was a freezer so it can provide emergency meat, frozen veggies and fruit along with pantry items. The organization will also offer extracurricular STEM materials, art projects, coats, undergarments, laundry supplies, transportation vouchers, and hygiene and toiletry items for families using the hub.