Washington Kids in Transition needs diapers and supplies

Washington Kids in Transition, which helps families in need in the Edmonds School District, said it is running low on supplies for its diaper bank.



The Lynnwood-based organization need diapers in all sizes but the biggest need is for sizes 4, 5 and 6. There is also a need for wipes and ointment.



Here is how you can help:

– Click through to their Amazon Wish List and have your donation sent directly to them.



– Make a cash donation via the secure website and they can shop for supplies



– Pick up a donation and drop by the office to donate, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 19721 Scriber Lake Rd., Suite B in Lynnwood



– Make your own online purchase to be sent to them at 19721 Scriber Lake Rd., Suite B, Lynnwood, WA 98036