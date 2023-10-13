Washington Kids in Transition hosting October toiletries and hygiene drive

Washington Kids in Transition, which serves homeless families in the Edmonds School District, is hosting a toiletries and hygiene drive throughout the month of October. People can drop off donations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the nonprofit organization’s distribution center, 19721 Scriber Lake Rd. #B, Lynnwood.
Suggested donation items include toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and feminine hygiene products.
