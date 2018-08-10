Washington Kids in Transition hosting food drive Aug. 21

Washington Kids in Transition, which provides after-school snacks for Edmonds School District students in need, is holding a pre-packaged food drive from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Drop off your donation of snacks to help feed students as they come back to school. The location is Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St., lower parking lot — follow the signs.

Bring individually wrapped pre-packaged food donations. Examples are:

– granola bars (no nuts!)

– cheese and crackers

– fruit-type snack

– macaroni and cheese cups

Last school year, Washington Kids in Transition supplied over 32,000 supplemental food bags to low-income/homeless students in the Edmonds School District.

Washington Kids in Transition says it could use a few people to help with the food drive. For more information, send a message through the organization’s Facebook page.