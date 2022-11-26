Washington Kids in Transition hosting annual holiday shop — and you can help

Washington Kids in Transition, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, is hosting its annual holiday shop in early December, providing 800 local families with holiday gifts and grocery cards.
If you would like to contribute, here is a link to their virtual giving tree.
