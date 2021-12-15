Washington Kids in Transition gathers holiday gifts for homeless families

Volunteers for Lynnwood-based Washington Kids in Transition (WKIT) have been hard at work during the past several days packaging donated holiday gifts for 650 students experiencing homelessness in the Edmonds School District.
According to Executive Director Kim Gorney, the gifts — which include toys, books, pajamas and winter coats — were received from a range of donors, including Swedish Edmonds Hospital, Mountlake Terrace-based Brighton School and the City of Edmonds’ Giving Tree program.
The holiday gift drive is just one aspect of work that WKIT does for homeless students year round. The organization provides emergency food for families, conducts back pack and school supply drives, supplies clothing and shoe kits for students, and offers kitchen supplies and bedding for families that are in transition from temporary housing to permanent housing.
Learn more at the Washington Kids in Transition website.
