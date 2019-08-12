Washington Kids in Transition food drive, packing party Aug. 28

The annual Washington Kids in Transition food drive and community packing party is set for Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Edmonds United Methodist Church, lower level, 828 Caspers St.

School is just around the corner, and Washington Kids in Transition provides 250 bags of food to homeless student bus riders in the Edmonds School District every school day.

The food drive runs from 1-5:30 p.m. Donors are asked to bring food to the lower level of the church where volunteers will meet you at your car to collection your donations. The

packing party will follow from 6-8 p.m.

Please bring individually-wrapped, pre-packed food donations. Examples are:

Granola Bars (no nuts please)

Cheese and crackers

Fruit-type snacks (fruit leather, fruit snacks, squeeze pouches, no fruit cups)

Beef sticks