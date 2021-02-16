Washington Health Benefit Exchange holding special open enrollment period now through May 15

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange announced Monday it will open a special enrollment period that parallels the new federal enrollment period, which runs from Feb. 15 through May 15, 2021.

“Having health insurance is critically important in these challenging times of COVID,” said Chief Executive Officer Pam MacEwan. “Opening a corresponding special enrollment period in our state gives more uninsured Washingtonians the chance to get needed coverage for 2021.”

The special enrollment period will apply to anyone seeking health insurance coverage. Individuals shopping for coverage during this special enrollment period that select coverage by the 15th of the month will begin receiving coverage the first of the following month.

Enrollment is offered year-round online at Washingtonhealthplanfinder.org to individuals and families who qualify for free or low-cost coverage through Washington Apple Health (Medicaid).

Customers seeking coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder need to contact an health exchange-certified broker, navigator or enrollment center or by contacting the Exchange customer support center between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 855-627-9604. Free help from local experts is accessible by visiting www.wahealthplanfinder.org/_content/find-expert-advice.html

In the most recent open enrollment period that ended Jan. 15, over 222,000 Washingtonians selected a 2021 health plan through Washington Healthplanfinder. More than 2 million Washingtonians in 2020 used the state’s health insurance marketplace to get coverage.

