Washington Health Benefit Exchange enrollment event at MLT Library Dec. 15

An enrollment event for the Washington Health Benefit Exchange will be at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

The exchange has expanded opportunities to connect with in-person help are being introduced now in support of Washington Healthplanfinder’s #GetCoveredWA effort — a statewide campaign to get all Washingtonians signed up for health and dental plans before the open enrollment period ends on Dec. 15.

The Mountlake Terrace event will be staffed with trained navigators or brokers who can walk customers through the enrollment process.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.