Washington Family Engagement schedules winter, spring cohorts of virtual parent leadership course

Washington Family Engagement is launching additional cohorts for its Institute for Parent Leadership and Advocacy (IPLA) course. This free, online training — available in winter, spring and fall 2025 — offers parents, educators and others who work with families the opportunity to strengthen their advocacy skills.

All courses are offered in both English and Spanish. With 757 parent leaders already graduated, the program has made a lasting impact on family engagement across Washington state, the organization said in a news release.

The IPLA training “equips participants with vital skills in civic leadership, education advocacy and effective collaboration with schools to better support children’s education,” the news release said. Participants will also earn 10 clock hours for certificated teachers.

Registration is now open for winter and spring cohorts:

– The winter cohort begins Saturday, Feb 15, and concludes with graduation April 19.

– The spring cohort begins Saturday, March 15, and concludes with graduation May 17.

You can register at wafamilyengagement.org/ipla.