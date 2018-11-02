Washington Energy Services collecting coats for Clothes for Kids

Washington Energy Services has launched a month-long local coat drive benefiting Clothes for Kids of Snohomish County, which provides school wardrobes for children in need in the Edmonds School District.

Donations of coats can be made Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Washington Energy location, 3909 196th St S.W. in Lynnwood. (One block west of I-5).

“Washington Energy is dedicated to helping local families stay warm this winter. We appreciate the work that Clothes for Kids does in our community, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the coat drive,” said Craig V. Olson, company vice president.