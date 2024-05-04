Washington election season kicks into gear with candidate filing

An election season thick with intrigue gets formally underway in Washington on Monday when candidates can begin filing for hundreds of local, state and federal offices.

Retirements and redistricting assure new faces will be behind the levers of power in Olympia and, in at least two cases, Washington, D.C. Hot-button issues of abortion rights, climate policy and public safety could be factors in who prevails.

Statewide, voters this fall will pick a new governor, attorney general, state lands chief, and insurance commissioner.

In the Legislature, all 98 House seats and 25 of 49 Senate seats are on ballots. Fifteen lawmakers – seven in the House and eight in the Senate – are not seeking reelection. A court-ordered redrawing of the state’s district map opens the door wider for newcomers.

Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, an influencer in the U.S. House, is not seeking reelection. Several Republican and Democrat hopefuls are already scrapping to be her successor representing a swath of eastern Washington including Spokane.

In western Washington, U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer is tapping out after six terms. That’s set up a match between two Democrats and one Republican who now hold state elected offices.

Voters are also getting a rare opportunity to put someone on the state Supreme Court. Justice Susan Owens is turning 75 and Washington’s Constitution requires justices retire at the end of the year in which they reach that age.

Finally, in November, atop all ballots and above the battle between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, will be citizen initiatives to repeal the state’s capital gains tax, roll back a major climate law, and rewrite the rules for Washington’s new long term care insurance program to let people more easily opt-out.

Candidates for federal, state, and judicial positions file with the Office of the Secretary of State. Online filing begins at 8 a.m. Monday and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, May 10.

According to the Snohomish County Elections Office, for district court, public utility district, and precinct committee officer positions, in-person filing is available at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office on the 1st floor of the Robert J. Drewel Building, 3000 Rockefeller Avenue in Everett during the business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 10.

Candidates who wish to file in person for federal, statewide, legislative, Court of Appeals, and Superior Court positions must file at the Office of the Secretary of State in Olympia.

To file for office, you must be a registered voter, the county said. Some positions have additional requirements, such as being a minimum age, being admitted to practicing law in Washington courts, or providing a filing fee. Candidates can find more information on position requirements in the 2024 Candidate Guide posted on the Snohomish County Elections website.

Each candidate will provide the following at the time of filing:

– Name (as listed in the voter registration records)

– Date of birth

– Email address

– Filing fee (if applicable, and must be paid by close of filing)

Additional information including a complete list of offices up for election, candidate filing fees, and position qualifications is available at www.snoco.org/elections. Contact Snohomish County Elections at 425-388-3444 or elections@snoco.org with questions.

This year’s primary is Aug. 6 and the general election is Nov. 5. In each primary race, the two candidates with the most votes will advance regardless of their party affiliation.

— By Jerry Cornfield, Washington State Standard, with additional information provided by the Snohomish County Elections Office.

