Washington Board of Education wants to overhaul high school graduation requirements 

The Washington Board of Education has launched a multi-year initiative to rework the state’s high school graduation requirements, arguing that the current standards fall short of “fully preparing all students for success.”

The initiative, “FutureReady,” is part of the Board of Education’s 2025 legislative platform, which was approved by members on Thursday. The board is requesting an additional $273,000 in the upcoming 2025-2027 budget from the Legislature for FutureReady.

The board’s request points to “widespread concern” among students, educators and employers that current graduation requirements don’t prepare students with skills needed in a modern world, such as technology literacy, financial education and cultural understanding.

“The state risks leaving its students inadequately prepared for the future, with consequences extending well beyond their high school years,” the board’s request warns.

In 2020, only 51% of Washington’s high school seniors enrolled in college or other postsecondary education within a year of graduating, far below the national average and states with similar economies, like Virginia and Massachusetts. Rates of graduation and readiness for college coursework among certain students are also lagging behind the state’s goals.

Lawmakers have tried to fill some of the gaps, introducing legislation in 2024 to add financial education and computer science competency as graduation requirements. But neither of the bills passed — and the board believes “piecemeal additions could strain the system without considering broader impacts.”

“It’s not about simply tinkering and adding to current requirements,” says a memo on FutureReady from the board. “Instead, it involves taking a comprehensive approach to designing a framework that empowers students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in a changing world.”

Current requirements are also rigid, complicated and difficult to navigate, in part due to “numerous additions over the past two decades.” That places a greater burden on marginalized students who already face barriers to their education, such as students who are Black, Indigenous or people of color, youth in foster care, refugees and students with disabilities.

The Board of Education expects to propose new graduation requirements to the Legislature in 2027. The new requirements likely won’t take effect until the class of 2031 or later, according to the board’s budget proposal.

Members of the public who are interested in providing feedback or helping the board shape the new requirements can fill out a form online.

– By Grace Deng, Washington State Standard

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence.