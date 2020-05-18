Was your identity stolen for unemployment benefits? Mountlake Terrace police sergeant advises what to do next

Police departments are usually the ones warning the public about scams, but in the case of the recent wave of fraudsters applying for Washington State unemployment benefits, police employees themselves are among the victims.

Like many local police agencies, the Mountlake Terrace Police Department has received numerous reports of residents who were victims of what the State Employment Security Department is calling “imposter fraud.” Victims’ personal information was stolen from other sources — one example provided is the massive external data breach at Equifax — and are now using it to apply for unemployment benefits amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

One of those personally impacted was Mountlake Terrace Police Sgt. Scott King, who said Monday that someone submitted a claim for unemployment benefits with his information.

King recommends taking the following steps if you have been impacted by the scam:

Create a paper trial for future reference. Keep a file folder or journal documenting the incident and your reports, including case numbers. This file should also include notes, copies of emails and other documentation. Such a file will help you address identity issues or find inaccuracies on your credit history later.

Notify your employer’s human resources department.

Contact the State Employment Security Department by calling 800-246-9763, or use their online form. Here’s the information you’ll need so they can verify your identity: