Want to view July 4th fireworks from the comfort of home? Watch our live-stream

Want to watch 4th of July fireworks from the comfort of home? We’ve got you covered with a live-stream broadcast of the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July fireworks show — the largest fireworks show ever in Edmonds. The live-stream is presented by My Edmonds News/MLTnews/Lynnwood Today and sponsored by Skanska Construction, Cheaper By the Day overstock outlet store and the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation. And there will be a live introductory welcome from Edmonds’ own European travel guide, Rick Steves

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the fireworks at Edmonds’ Civic Playfield, promises a dramatic show this year — with more than 900 shells bursting overhead, compared to the normal 500 shells.

Please check back here for the lives-stream link on July 4th — it will be widely publicized in advance both here and via social media.

Fireworks are illegal in all of Southwest Snohomish County, so take advantage of this free professional show right in your backyard.

Click here for more information on attending the show in-person, as well as other Edmonds Chamber of Commerce events July 4th including the main parade starting at noon in downtown Edmonds.

And thanks again to our live-stream sponsors:

