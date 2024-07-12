Want to show off your ride? Tour de Terrace car, truck and motorcycle show July 20

One of the highlights of the annual Tour de Terrace Festival — set for July 19-21 — is the Smith Family Car Show, presented Saturday, July 20 by Doug’s Affordable Towing.

Organizers promise that you’ll find “fantastic cars, fancy trucks and fast motorcycles” at the 30th annual Tour de Terrace car show. It’s history on wheels. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20 at the Evergreen Playfields, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

No pregistration — cost is $30 per entry at the gate, which opens at 8 a.m. Vehicles must be street legal to sign up. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 vehicles.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles compete in 16 classes for trophies. Trophies are awarded per class; first place and runner up. The Best of Show trophy is awarded to the overall favorite, as selected by the Smith family. A trophy is also presented for the Best Represented Club. Trophies are awarded at approximately 3 p.m.