Want tips for working with the news media? Panel discussion set for April 9

Looking to gain media exposure for your organization? Nonprofits, businesses, community organizations and agencies are invited to attend a virtual media relations panel from noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 9.

The focus of the free webinar and panel discussion will be writing strong news releases, what makes an appealing news story and how to gain media exposure through various mediums, including print, radio, TV and social media. Confirmed speakers are Essex Porter (retired) KIRO-TV, Diana Opong, reporter, KUOW-FM and National Public Radio (NPR), Teresa Wippel, president and CEO of My Neighborhood News Network and Kevin P. Henry, KBCS-FM reporter.

RSVP to deadlineblues@gmail.com and you’ll receive a Zoom link.