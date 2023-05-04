Wahl announces bid to retain Mountlake Terrace City Council seat

Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Bryan Wahl on Wednesday officially announced his bid to for reelection to the Position 5 seat he has held since 2012.

“I’m running to retain my seat on the Mountlake Terrace City Council because we must keep moving forward,” Wahl said. “Having been involved with establishing our city’s vision, it is important for the council to keep moving forward with a focused approach to implementing our plan and taking the necessary steps to achieve our vision.”

Wahl has been the city’s mayor pro tem since 2022. Prior to being elected to the council, he served on the city’s planning commission for 14 years.

As a city councilmember, Wahl’s priorities include policies that increase Mountlake Terrace jobs and economic vitality, deliver quality city services, and ensure responsible and sustainable budgets that direct resources efficiently and effectively to achieve the city’s vision. Specifically, he outlined the following:

• Fiscal responsibility: Ensuring responsible and sustainable budgets that direct resources efficiently and effectively to achieve the city’s vision .

• E conomic v itality : Creating jobs and a strong economy by fostering a healthy business climate and adopting strategies that attract new businesses to our city.

• Q uality community services: Delivering a variety of programs necessary to protect the community’s safety and security, deliver quality recreational programs and maintain the roads, water, sewer and parks that serve the community .

“These are exciting times for Mountlake Terrace as we create a dynamic, engaged, innovative and welcoming city with a vibrant Town Center providing jobs, services, entertainment and activities, surrounded by safe, connected and sustainable neighborhoods with a variety of housing choices for all, pride in our network of parks and recreation programs that support active lifestyles, and celebrate arts, culture and diversity,” Wahl said.

Wahl serves on the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Vision Committee, Finance Committee and Boards/CommissionsInterview Committee. He also is on the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Executive Board and Growth Management Policy Board, Snohomish County Tomorrow’s Steering Committee, and Snohomish County Cities Executive Board.

In his roles, Wahl said he has helped address the challenges communities face in managing growth, providing housing, ensuring diversity and equity, enhancing our quality of life, and encouraging the jobs and amenities that come with growth.

One of his greatest strengths, Wahl said, is his ability to maintain effective working relationships with policymakers and interested stakeholders. He said his knowledge of the issues and ability to balance needs amongst varying interests has been useful in developing a consensus on important issues facing Mountlake Terrace.

“I am exceptionally proud of how our current city council functions as a body; while we each bring individual strengths and varying opinions, we treat each other with respect and value the input each councilmember offers,” Wahl said.

Having lived his entire life in the area, Wahl said: “I have always appreciated living in our community’s quality neighborhoods surrounded by a beautiful environment while having easy access to major job centers and entertainment. This is a great area where we all can enjoy living, working and playing.”