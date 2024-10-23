WAGRO Foundation to host Day of the Dead Celebration at Lynnwood Event Center

The WAGRO Foundation invites the community to the annual Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 2, noon to 5 p.m. In collaboration with the Lynnwood Event Center and The Fat Brush: Art Workshop, this occasion honors loved ones who have passed, offering a day filled with art, culture and tradition.
Attendees are encouraged to contribute to the community altar by bringing photos or meaningful items that represent their loved ones. This shared space will foster unity and remembrance, allowing us to connect deeply through this beautiful cultural practice.
Event highlights include:
Master of ceremonies: Jaime Mendez and Diana Oliveros
Competitions: Altar, catrinas and calaveritas (literary skulls)
Live music and featuring the Yolihuani Aztec Dance group
Group Folklore Oaxaqueño performances
Flower and art workshops for all ages
Lotería game: Fun for all ages
Photo booth by Reece Homes
Face painting
Raffles
Complimentary tamales and pan de muerto
First place: $200
Second place: $100
Third place: $75
First place: $500
Second place: $300
Third place: $150
Adult Category:
First place: $250
Second place: $150
Third place: $100
First place: $150
Second place: $100
Third place: $50
Established in 2012, the WAGRO Foundation is dedicated to equity, diversity and inclusion, with a mission to empower BIPOC communities and preserve cultural heritage. Initiatives like Día de los Muertos strengthen connections to cultural roots while promoting academic and community engagement.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.