WAGRO Foundation hosts International Poetry Festival to celebrate Latino culture May 31

The WAGRO Foundation invites the public to the International Poetry Festival: Voces del Alma/Voices of the Soul Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Public Library. The free event is a celebration of Latino culture, creativity and resilience through poetry, according to WAGRO’s press release.
The poetic anthology–Se escribe en español: Una antología poética del Puget Sound (Written in Spanish: A Poetry Anthology of Puget Sound)–is a collection of poetry from migrant and refugee voices from across Washington state. Through poetry written in Spanish, participants have explored healing, memory and identity—using poetic expression as a path to emotional wellness and cultural pride.
The anthology will have a Panel de Poetas Latinos, featuring:
Blanca Estela Vázquez (Mexico)
David Cruz (Costa Rica)
Mario Martz (Nicaragua)
Gabriela Adamo (Argentina)
Francisco Robles (Chile)
