WA Department of Health launches tool to help residents find free naloxone

The Washington State Department of Health has launched an online tool to help residents quickly locate free naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, including those caused by fentanyl. Preliminary data from 2024 show that more than 3,100 people in Washington state died from drug overdoses, with opioids involved in 79% of those cases.

The Naloxone Finder is now hosted on the Department of Health (DOH) website, making it easy for people to locate free naloxone. A similar tool was developed in 2018 by the Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute (ADAI) at the University of Washington as part of StopOverdose.org. In a press release announcing the tool, DOH thanked ADAI for its leadership in creating and maintaining the original tool and for its continued partnership during the transition.

Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a medication that quickly reverses opioid overdoses by blocking the effects of the drug and restoring normal breathing — often within minutes. This includes overdoses involving fentanyl.

Naloxone is available as an injection or nasal spray and is easy to use.

Anyone can give naloxone — no special training is needed.

It’s safe to use even when there’s no overdose, and can be given to people of all ages, including children and even pets.

“We’re grateful to the community and public organizations across the state that continue to offer free naloxone and help keep this resource up to date,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, state health officer. “The Naloxone Finder is especially valuable to those who should carry it: people who use opioids and those they interact with, including their friends, family and loved ones.”

The Naloxone Finder provides information from organizations that offer free naloxone to the public, along with instructions for use and other helpful resources. To add your program, fill out this form. To update a listing or share feedback, please contact us by email.

Naloxone is also available without a prescription at pharmacies and major retailers across the state. DOH encourages individuals to use their health insurance or purchase naloxone if they are able, as free supplies are limited and intended for those without other access.

As part of its ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis, DOH has launched overdose prevention campaigns to raise awareness and educate the public on how to stay safe and protect their loved ones.