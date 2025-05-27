WA consumers will gain ‘right to repair’ cellphones and other electronics

Washington is joining a growing list of states trying to tear down barriers for consumers who want to repair their electronics rather than buy new ones.

Gov. Bob Ferguson last week signed the state’s new “right to repair” policy into law. The goal of House Bill 1483 is to allow consumers to fix their devices instead of throwing them away and buying new ones.

It was a yearslong effort to get the law approved.

“This is a win for every person in Washington state,” said the bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac. “We all know that we want to keep our devices longer. We want to be able to connect with our loved ones.”

In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission reported that consumers with broken electronics don’t have much choice but to replace them because repairs require specialized tools, unique parts and inaccessible proprietary software. And those restrictions, the FTC found, disproportionately burden communities of color and low-income communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these issues as access to technology quickly became increasingly vital.

Apple has since made moves to improve the repairability of its products.

Some companies engage in a practice called “parts pairing” that can make replacing parts of a device impossible. Washington’s new law would largely outlaw this tactic.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, the law will require manufacturers to make tools, parts and documentation needed for diagnostics and maintenance available to independent repair businesses. The requirement applies to digital electronics, like computers, cellphones and appliances, that were first sold in Washington after July 1, 2021.

Manufacturers won’t be able to use parts that inhibit repairs.

The state attorney general’s office could enforce violations of the new law under the Consumer Protection Act.

Critics argued the bill could harm businesses’ reputations if repairs aren’t completed correctly, and potentially leave users’ personal information unsecured. But some tech giants backed the legislation.

Google, for example, thanked the governor for signing it.

“This is a significant win for consumers, and will provide them more affordable ways to repair their devices while reducing waste,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Microsoft said its “Surface PCs are among the most repairable in their class — and we view this law as a meaningful step toward reducing waste, empowering consumers, and advancing a more circular economy.”

State lawmakers across the country have introduced similar legislation in recent years. Five states now have laws on the books: California, Colorado, Minnesota, New York and Oregon. Massachusetts and Maine have such laws focused on car repairs.

Southwest Washington U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat, has led the charge in Congress for national right to repair laws focused on cars, electronics and military equipment. Before joining Congress, Gluesenkamp Perez co-owned an auto repair shop.

Late last month, the U.S. Army, at the direction of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, announced it would seek “right to repair” provisions in all of its contracts.

Ferguson also signed a similar repair bill focused on wheelchairs and mobility scooters. Both measures had strong bipartisan support.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.