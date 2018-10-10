W Video Studio

W Video is a full-service video production company in downtown Edmonds.

We’ve been producing videos for clients since 2011. We’re professional, affordable and local.

We can work on location – at your place of business – or you can come to our studio. You can bring your script, or we’ll help you write one. We’ll provide the video tools you need to communicate your message effectively.

We offer multi-camera productions, green screen capability and post-production editing.

Once your video is completed, we can also help you develop a strategy for spreading the word about your business or organization digitally, via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other social media channels.

To learn more, email us or call 425-772-3056.