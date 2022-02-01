Vouchers available for swim lessons at MLT Recreation Pavilion Pool

Swim lesson vouchers have recently been distributed to all third graders in the Edmonds School District in collaboration with Verdant Health Commission and South Snohomish County cities. Verdant Health Commission’s grant provides three vouchers per third grader redeemable at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool located at 5303 228th St. S.W.

This program aims to provide greater access to swim lessons, allowing students to improve their swimming abilities and to be more knowledgeable in and around the water. For students (K-12) who are not in third grade, non-swimmer vouchers provided by the grant are also available at the Pavilion pool.

Third grader vouchers are redeemable for swim lessons, levels 1-4. The non-swimmer/beginner vouchers are for anyone in the Edmonds School District, K-12, for level 1 or tadpole lessons.

Pre-registration for Monday and Wednesday swim lessons for those currently enrolled begins Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. online via the city’s Dash registration program. Pre-registration for Tuesday/Thursday swim lessons for those currently enrolled starts on Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. online via Dash with open registration for those not currently enrolled beginning Feb. 3 at 9 a.m.

If you wish to utilize the free swim vouchers, enroll and pay online and bring your vouchers to the Pavilion by the end of your child’s first swim lesson for a refund.

“The city is grateful to Verdant Health Commission for providing these grants to help keep our community safe,” stated Community Relations Director Virginia Clough.

For questions or more information, please contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or mltrecreation@mltwa.gov.