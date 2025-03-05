Voters could get final say on changes to Washington’s parental ‘bill of rights’

The conservative political group behind three failed measures on last year’s Washington ballot filed an initiative Tuesday to prevent the Democrat-controlled Legislature and governor from making any changes in a year-old parental “bill of rights” law.

But the Democratic leader of the state Senate is blasting the move as “a publicity stunt” and said what the group submitted to the Secretary of State’s office “is not a real thing.”

The one-page measure from Let’s Go Washington would repeal Senate Bill 5181. That bill seeks to retool language in Initiative 2081, which the Legislature overwhelmingly approved 12 months ago. Let’s Go Washington backed that initiative too, but lawmakers opted to pass it rather than send it to voters.

Senate Bill 5181 cleared the Senate on Feb. 5 along party lines, 30-19. It awaits action in the House.

That legislation is “Democrats’ cynical attempt” to strip parents of their rights and keep important medical and mental health information hidden, said Brian Heywood, founder of Let’s Go Washington.

Filing the initiative before the fate of the legislation is known puts lawmakers on notice that voters could get the final say, Heywood said.

Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, said anyone attempting to repeal a state law would need to submit a measure containing the full text of the statute and any changes clearly marked. Therefore, Pedersen said, opponents of Senate Bill 5181 are jumping the gun.

“They cannot start an initiative until they have a bill,” he said.

At that point, to reach the ballot, the group would need to turn in signatures of at least 308,911 registered voters by 5 p.m. on July 3. However, they would likely not be able to begin circulating petitions until the bill is signed, which could be as late as mid-May.

The Secretary of State’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2023, Let’s Go Washington led the signature gathering for six initiatives, including Initiative 2081. Each was an initiative to the Legislature, meaning lawmakers had the option of approving it or allowing it to go on the ballot.

The Legislature did approve measures concerning taxes, vehicle pursuits conducted by law enforcement officers, along with Initiative 2081. In November, voters defeated initiatives to repeal the capital gains tax, erase the Climate Commitment Act, and make the long term care program voluntary.

Initiative 2081 codified rights for the parents of public school students on matters like reviewing classroom materials, obtaining medical records, and opting children out of assignments involving questions about a child’s sexual experiences or their family’s religious beliefs. It passed the Senate unanimously and the House on an 82-15 vote.

At the time, Democrats said that they would likely need to revise the measure this session, citing confusing language that did not align with other state and federal laws.

Heywood and Republicans argue the changes in Senate Bill 5181 undermine the 423,000 voters who signed initiative petitions.

“The majority party in the legislature realized parental notification is a popular hot-button issue with overwhelming support so they passed I-2081 into law with a large bipartisan majority,” Heywood said in a statement. “It now appears, however, that they did so with a snarky wink and a nod and the intent to gut the bill during the next legislative session.”

Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, voted for the measure and is sponsoring a bill this session promoting a students’ bill of rights. She said Tuesday’s filing of an initiative won’t influence the conversation on the Senate bill.

“They can choose any time frame they want,” she said. “We are going to continue to stand for the parental rights that we believe are already in existence and to continue to fight to ensure students have a safe learning environment and inclusive curriculum.”

She expressed confidence that if the battle reaches the ballot, voters will uphold their actions.

In 2020, following the enactment of a law mandating comprehensive sex education in every district’s curriculum in every grade, a group of social conservatives set out to repeal it. But the referendum effort failed, marking the first time voters in any state had upheld such a policy.

“When voters get through the noise and the lies and they understand what it’s about, they tend to support students,” Stonier said.

