Voters continuing to approve Edmonds School District levy in Wednesday returns

The latest vote count released Wednesday by the Snohomish County Elections Office showed continued support for the Edmonds School District’s replacement programs and operations levy. The measure was passing with 61.28% approval, up slightly from the 60.53% approval it received in first-day results issued Tuesday.

The levy requires a simple majority to pass.

The district said the levy aims to bridge the gap and cover costs for staff and programs at all schools that are not fully funded by state or federal dollars. The second-largest revenue source for the district, it makes up about 15% of the budgeted general fund and renews funding for four years, through 2026. The measure renews the expiring levy of $1.49 per $1,000 of assessed property value that voters approved in 2018.